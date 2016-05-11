Police: Man forces chase with officers because he wanted to 'play'

After a high speed chase, a man allegedly told police he fled because he "wanted to play."

“I’m proud of the way my Officers conducted themselves as should be the community they serve,” said Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue. “They exercised due regard for the safety of the public during the pursuit, and got a stolen gun off of the streets.”

According to reports, the chase started at roughly 1 a.m. on Friday, May 6. An officer spotted a 2004 Purple Dodge Intrepid that "failed to dim the headlights." The officer signaled for the vehicle to dim the headlights, but the driver, Daronte Mathews, had a different plan.

"The vehicle was stopped by the police at West 1st and Jackson Street, but as officers approached the vehicle – Mathews fled away in it," said David Melancon, Public Information Officer. "A pursuit ensued with Mathews' vehicle reaching speeds of 55 mph in a 25 mph neighborhood."

Thankfully, no other vehicles were on the roadway at the time. The chase stopped a short time later.

"Officers eventually were able to get Mathews in handcuffs and discovered a Glock 22 .40 semi-automatic handgun on the floorboard," explained Melancon. "The firearm was reported stolen out of Lockport on February 3, 2016. Mathews told the officers that he fled from them because he wanted to 'play.'"

Mathews was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, 2 counts of resisting an officer and no driver's license. He was released a couple days after his arrest on a $10,250 bond.

