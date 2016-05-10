Pan-sauteed Frog Legs in Shrimp Chive Cream

In a 12-inch, heavy-bottomed sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Dust frog legs lightly with seasoned flour. Sauté legs, 3 at a time, approximately 5 minutes on each side. Once cooked, remove and set aside. In the same sauté pan over medium-heat, add mushrooms, green onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes and sliced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp and Creole mustard then sauté until shrimp are pink and curled. Deglaze with white wine then add heavy whipping cream. Bring mixture to a low boil and cook until sauce is thickened, stirring often. Add chopped chives then season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Return frog legs with natural juices to the pan and simmer 5–7 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring occasionally. To serve, place an equal portion of chive cream sauce in the center of each serving plate, top with 1 frog leg and garnish with 2 jumbo shrimp.