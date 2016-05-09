BRPD works 3 major crashes within 3 hours

The Baton Rouge Police Department worked three major crashes overnight that resulted in one death and three people seriously injured.

The first crash happened at roughly 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Investigators say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle when she attempted to cross Greenwell Springs Rd.

The pedestrian was critically injured and was transported to the hospital. The driver told investigators the woman walked out in the street.

"She walked directly in front of the blue car and it happened in a matter of seconds," said a witness who did not want to be identified. "The car's windshield was literally inside the car. My husband and some more cars blocked the intersection off so that no one else would hit her until the police came."

The second crash happened at roughly 1:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of N. 22nd St. Investigators say 28-year-old Bobby Lee of Baton Rouge died after he attempted to make a U turn.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The third was a single-vehicle crash on the Interstate. It happened just a few minutes after the fatal crash. Police say the driver went off the road on I-110 for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

All three cases are still under investigation.

