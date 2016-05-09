Reward increased to $1,500 for dog found 'cooked' in N.O. City Park

The Humane Society of Louisiana is upping a reward for information regarding a dog that was found beaten and burned in New Orleans. Officials say they are doing so because they have received few tips that could help identify a suspect.

"Even with wide-spread media coverage on the incident, the Humane Society has received very few leads and [we]are hoping that a reward fun will give those with information an extra incentive to come forward," officials said in a press release.

The Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the dog they've affectionately named "Scout." A private resident is offering an additional $500 to add to the reward.

"I was deeply pained to hear the story of Scout and I felt compelled to help and I hope others will do the same," said Sandy Taylor Fuhrer, a Northshore resident offering the $500 addition.

The carcass was found in early April by a resident who was walking her dog in City Park. The remains were found in a fire pit and it appears the dog had been "cooked."

"Next to the pit was an empty bag labeled 'Premium Cooking Wood.' The dog's body was found in the middle of a fire pit that had been started with new 2x4 boards," said Jeff Dorson, Director for the Humane Society of Louisiana. "The immediate area was surrounded by empty beer cans and a few candles. The ashes were still warm when the fire pit was discovered."

The dog was sent to the LSU Vet school for diagnostic testing. The results showed that "Scout" had suffered extreme abuse, including broken bones that showed signs of healing.

"Even after being involved in thousands of cases, we are shocked by the lengths individuals will go through to cause pain and suffering to an animal," said Dorson. "Let's not be complacent. Let's be pro-active and finds ways to reduce the suffering of animals in all aspects of our lives."

A group of concerned citizens are organizing a memorial event that will be held in City Park. An official date has not yet been announced.

"Besides donating to the reward fund, I joined the memorial planning service committee because I wanted to help and make a difference. It all starts with respecting the lives of other creatures."

"We intend to gather as a group, large or small, and simply stand in solidarity to show our love and appreciation for Scout and to let him know that someone cared, even though he may not have experienced any of those feelings during his short stay with us," said Dorson.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

