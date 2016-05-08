Denham Springs woman uses unique activity to overcome depression

Down Memory Lane, inside a Denham Springs home hands are hard at work.

The hands behind the works of art do not belong to children but instead to 51-year-old Norma Hughes.

She picked up adult coloring almost two years ago when she was laid off from her job and spiraling into depression.

"It just got to a point where it just didn't seem like anything was going to help,” she said. “I started crying and couldn't stop and it was going on for days and days and days."

When she first put colored pencil to paper Hughes admits she was skeptical but the more she colored, the more her stress melted away.

"I didn't realize how engrossed I would get into it when I got into it and it was just like almost like being a kid again," Hughes added.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), depression affects 25 million Americans each year.

Data on the AFSP website reveals 50 percent of people who commit suicide suffer from depression and when mixed with alcohol, those figures rise to 75 percent.

With the shocking statistics, Hughes was desperate to handle her diagnosis in a different way.

"There's too many bad things out there that you can fall into that's not good and I try to be on the good side," she said.

Hughes loses herself daily in the intricate designs and she encourages others to do the same.

Though it may seem silly, she said you cannot argue with the results.

"Just try… just sit down and just really put yourself into it and try it. You would be amazed at how it makes you feel," she said.

The Denham Springs Public Library actually hosts monthly coloring sessions for adults, called Coloring and Coffee.

The next one is Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. until noon.

For those struggling with depression, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

