Baton Rouge Police search for suspect who raped, robbed woman in Garden District home

Baton Rouge Police said a woman in the Garden District was robbed and raped after a man forced his way into her home.

The incident happened at roughly 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said the woman described her attacker as a black male with medium complexion, short haircut, brown eyes, believed to be in his mid 20’s, wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt and dark colored pants.

"This was a random act," said Cpl. L'Jean McKneeley with BRPD. "We hope that someone in the immediate area saw something that would help us further this investigation. We want to be sure to inform the community that this has occurred so that everyone can be on alert."

Due to the sensitive nature of the crime, police will not release any information that could potentially identify the victim, which includes the street where the incident occurred.

The 31-year-old female said the man also stole money and personal items and left before police could make it to the scene.

Eric Troutman, the president of the Garden District Civic Association, was shocked when he heard the news.

"My initial reaction was shock, followed by complete sickness and just a sense of sympathy for the victim," Troutman said. "I can't imagine what she could be going through right now and how someone with a mentality that could do something so brutal to a fellow person is just unbeknownst to me."

Troutman is asking for help from anyone with any information.

"I would like to make a plea to anyone in our neighborhood or anyone that would have any information that they think would be helpful, no matter how small they think it could be, to please contact Baton Rouge Police or Crime Stoppers," Troutman said

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

