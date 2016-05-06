Woman charged with attempted murder after police officer hit by car

A 37-year-old woman is being held in the Lafayette Parish Prison after she allegedly hit a police officer with her vehicle while attempting to avoid arrest.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, it all started at Friday at roughly 1:20 a.m. They say officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Noel Drive regarding a "disturbance" between family members.

The suspect, Jennifer Shanahan, allegedly left before police arrived. However, officers located her vehicle a short time later in the 3300 block of Johnston Street.

"When officers gave Shanahan commands to exit her vehicle, Shanahan drove off of the lot and led officers back to the 100 block of Noel Drive," said Cpl. Paul Mouton, Public Information Officer, in a press release. "Once on Noel Drive, Shanahan stopped her vehicle in the roadway. After multiple commands were given by officers for Shanahan to exit the vehicle, Shanahan placed her vehicle in reverse and accelerated."

That's when police say she hit a police officer with her vehicle. The officer was reportedly treated at a local hospital and released.

Shanahan was taken into custody and booked for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, OWI, and failure to appear warrant for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Shanahan is being held on a combined bond of $31,000.

