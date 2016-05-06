Prince of Cara's House animal shelter gets second chance at life

The Prince of an Ascension Parish shelter will get a second chance at life, thanks to a little luck and a lot of compassion.

"As soon as we saw him, we took him straight to our vet," said Cindy Luquette, manager of Cara's House, the animal rescue organization contracted by the Animal Control of Ascension. "The vet was amazed."

Weighing in at only 37 pounds, the 3-year-old Weimeraner named Prince Adam should be more than twice that weight.

"He should weigh at least 80 pounds," Luquette explained. "He was having problems walking because he was so emaciated. He was heavy heartworm positive. He had no flees, but that was because he was so anemic they flees couldn't even feed off him. He had full grown adult hookworms, which was something the vet said she had never seen before."

Never seen because it's a condition that's generally taken care of before they can grow to that size.

"He had been so badly neglected," she said.

Prince Adam was found by Ascension Parish Animal Control officers at the home of 39-year-old John Green. They say the dog was tied to a post behind a wooden shed and had no food, water, or adequate shelter.

RELATED: Man arrested after deputies find malnourished dog tied to post

"He's had it rough," Luquette said. "When you pet him, it's so sad, all you feel are bones. You feel like you're going to break him."

The first night at the vet was rather touch-and-go.

"We fed him a little bit of food every hour," she explained. "You can't give him too much at one time or his stomach would explode."

Over a two week period, the dog found lying in his own feces has been treated like the Prince he is.

"I saw him this morning," Luquette said. "He was standing up at the gate, barking. He's such a sweet dog for everything he's been through."

Now, he has a second chance at life with a foster family that will continue to help Prince pack on the weight. Once he's healthy enough, he will be eligible for adoption.

"We've had plenty of people tell us they would want to adopt him," she said.

The cost of adopting a dog from Cara's House is $100. That amount is a long way from paying for the vet bills that will come getting Prince healthy.

"The vet hasn't talked money with us yet," Luquette said. It's probably going to be right around $1,500."

Cara's House started a YouCaring page to help off-set the cost of medical care. The page has nearly reached its goal, but all money raised goes to the many other animals being housed in the shelter.

"We've had about 98 animals brought to us just this week," Luquette said. "Last month our cat total was 120, and our dog total was 97, so we've almost seen a full months worth of animals in one week."

The reason? It's breading season, so most of the animals in the shelter are puppies and kittens.

"We're always asking for volunteers," she said. "Every animal has to be fed, cleaned and watered."

Making sure all those bellies are full can be a daunting and expensive task. The shelter is always in need of food donations.

"We love to get food donations," she said. "We use Purina products. We like to try and keep the same brand because it can upset the tummies when they change."

But most importantly, all these animals need homes.

Cara's House is located in Sorrento at 9894 Airline Hwy. For more information call (225) 675-0400.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.