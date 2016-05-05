Three men indicted in 2015 alleged murder-for-hire plot

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Three men have been indicted by a grand jury for an alleged murder-for-hire that happened in 2015.

The victim, Gerald Penny, was shot multiple times on October 12, 2015. He was shot as he was running on Avenue H, near the intersection of Woodcock St.

In the days following his death, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they identified suspects, but it would take several months before any arrests were made.

According to the probable cause report, detectives identified Dedrick Lawless, Reginald Irvin, and Jordan Vernon as suspects.

"Jordan and Lawless picked up Irvin from his home," says the investigating officer in the report. "Lawless was armed with a firearm at that time and stated he had been offered money to kill Penny. Lawless then stated he would give Jordan and Irvin a portion of that money if they would assist in the murder."

The report continues to say that the three men went to the home of a friend located on Avenue H. They allegedly knocked on the door and told the homeowner to leave.

"The homeowner then fled his home to safety and Jordan and Lawless entered the residence," states the report.

At that point they believe Penny tried to escape.

Detectives obtained warrants for the suspects' Facebook pages. That's where they allegedly found messages related to the murder and alleged payment to commit the crime.

"In the same message Irvin tells the homeowner 'I spair u cuz I love u so much.'"

On Wednesday, May 4, 2016, the case was presented to a grand jury and all three men were indicted. Irvin is charged with principal to second-degree murder and Lawless and Vernon are charged with second-degree murder.

According to court records, all three men were additionally indicted with one count of home invasion.

All three men are being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The case is assigned to 19th Judicial District Judge Beau Higginbotham.

