Next phase of multi-million dollar downtown pathway breaks ground

Officials broke ground Thursday on another section of a pathway that will connect pedestrians and bicyclists to previously troublesome parts of Baton Rouge.

"The Downtown Greenway is a shining example of how alternative transportation methods are being implemented in our city to create safe and attractive places for all people to travel and recreate," said Mayor-President Kip Holden.

Construction is set to begin on the North Blvd. Promenade section of the Downtown Green, which is a 2.5 mile pathway connecting downtown to the Mid City and LSU-areas.

"The Downtown Greenway will promote recreation and will become the backbone of an urban trail system that is built primarily on neighborhood streets, boulevards, and dedicated paths that offer multiple route options catering to all abilities," officials said in a press release.

The goal of the $3 million project is to link 7 existing local parks, allowing people to move from one location to another safely without the use of a motor vehicle.

"It will promote healthy lifestyles and also stimulate the economy of the surrounding neighborhoods by creating a recreational destination and commute opportunities for the area work force," said Mayor Holden.

The Downtown Development District spearheaded the project. Funding comes from national, state, and local grant resources. This portion of the pathway costs $1.5 million and was provided by a grant to the Louisiana Department of Transportation's Transportation Community and System Preservation Program.

Construction on this portion of the greenway is expected to be completed by the end of 2016.

