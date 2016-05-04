Kids across Baton Rouge pedal for Bike to School Day

Remember how much fun you had riding a bike when you were a kid? Big kids and little kids got a chance to have that same experience on National Bike to School Day.

Baton Rouge participated in the national event with rides that happened all over the city. At City Park, two groups biked their way to class.

"And it was a great success, can't wait for the second run," said Baton Rouge High Magnet junior James Liddy.

The junior class of Baton Rouge High was joined by a police escort to make sure the kids had a safe and enjoyable experience. The ride was organized by the Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX).

"They looked pretty well organized and pretty excited to go ride to school," said Tina Ufford, a board member of Bike Baton Rouge and avid bike advocate. "I think a lot of them don't usually do that, so this is a really awesome opportunity for them to be outside and get to school a different way than driving in a car."

As the high school students took off on their bikes, one student said, "it's been years since I've been on a bike." The next group lined up to take off to school are only just learning how to keep balanced.

The elementary school kids were all headed to the Foreign Language Immersion Magnet School (FLAIM).

"We are the only public magnet immersion school in East Baton Rouge Parish," said Claire Pittman, a mother and founder of the FLAIM bike club. "We formed the bike club to bring safety awareness to the public as well as children so they could learn how to ride in an urban setting."

To find out about other events happening during National Bike Month, click here.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.