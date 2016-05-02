Work week planner: Let your inner child out to play, May 2-6

It's the beginning of new month, so It's a good time to try something new. Below are events happening in our area throughout the week.

We all love sports, but are you spending more time watching and not enough time playing? This week is National Physical Education and Sports week. This isn't just for kids, however. The goal is to get adults moving, too. Throughout the week, send us your "activity" photos to 9reports@wafb.com.

Also, it's National Bike Month. Bike Baton Rouge is celebrating by participating in the National Bike Challenge. The goal is to add 25,000 miles from Baton Rouge riders to the national goal of 75 million miles. Click here to find out how you can get involved.

However, while you're outside, be advised that May is the beginning of ozone season. What does that mean? Air quality is generally poor this time of year. If you're sensitive, then be aware that this could cause you some problems.

The Department of Environmental Quality sends out alerts for poor ozone quality days. You can sign up for those alerts by clicking here.

Here are some more events happening throughout the week:

Monday, May 2: The Kids' orchestra is performing 10 concerts for its Spring 2016 Neighborhood Concert Series. Students from 24- local public, private and charter elementary schools will perform at the concerts. The first will be held at The Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet school (BRFLAIM), 802 Mayflower St. Admission is free, but a donation of $5 is suggested.

Tuesday, May 3: At the Capitol, advocates will rally for Behavior Health Day. The goal is to bring awareness to legislators about the need for funding for services for individuals suffering with mental health and substance use disorders. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, May 4: Remember how much fun you had riding a bike when you were a kid? Now is the time to encourage your kid to have that same experience on Bike to School day. A ride for students at Baton Rouge Magnet High School will roll out at 7:30 a.m. from City Park and end at the school.

Thursday, May 5: Ascension Parish will hold its 7th annual National Day of Prayer event at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Across the country, communities will hold remembrance ceremonies and celebrate blessings. The event in Ascension will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon.

Friday, May 6: Live After 5 will end off your workweek with a performance by 90 Degrees West. For more information, click here.

