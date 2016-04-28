Man arrested for filing fake asbestos removal training documents

A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he allegedly faked documents about asbestos training.

According to officials with DEQ, Randy Dobard submitted a fake training certificate for asbestos abatement supervisor training.

"Under Department regulations, individuals who work around asbestos and supervise asbestos abatement workers are required to obtain training that covers the physical characteristics of asbestos, the potential health effects related to asbestos exposure, medical monitoring, air monitoring and a variety of other health and safety topics," officials said in a press release. "To receive and maintain DEQ accreditation, workers and supervisors must submit an asbestos accreditation affidavit form (AAC-1), proof of training from a DEQ approved training provider, and an accreditation fee on an annual basis."

They claim that Dobard filed a certificate showing that he completed training in New Orleans. However, they say the document contained a false certificate number, false signatures, and false training dates.

“Submitting false training credentials to an agency tasked with protecting human health and the environment compromises the integrity of the program. Such actions will not be tolerated by DEQ,” said Dr. Chuck Carr Brown, DEQ Secretary.

If convicted, Dobard could face no more than 5 years in prison, a fine up to $5,000, or both.

Any persons with knowledge of any spills, releases, odors, fish kills, open burning, waste tires and any other types of environmental incidents may contact the department at 225-219-3640 or Toll Free 1-888-763-5424.

