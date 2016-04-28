Crime Stoppers: Wanted murder suspect still on the run

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has released the name of the victim shot and killed on Coy Avenue Saturday night.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has released the name of the victim shot and killed on Coy Avenue Saturday night.

Warrant issued for suspect in Coy Avenue murder

Warrant issued for suspect in Coy Avenue murder

Detectives need your help tracking down a man accused of murdering a woman and injuring another.

Leethal Lee White is accused of killing 28-year-old Kourtney Thomas on January 9, 2016. It happened in the 8600 block of Coy Avenue.

The second victim was taken to the hospital and survived.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office quickly identified White as a suspect, but have been unable to locate him.

White is described as a black male, 5'10" tall, weighing roughly 210 lbs.

This case was the first murder investigation in East Baton Rouge Parish during 2016.

If you know anything regarding White's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.