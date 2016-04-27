La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans.

"A crime of this nature would constitute a charge of aggravated cruelty, since it involves the deliberate torture, maiming and mutilation of an animal," said Jeff Dorson, Director for the Humane Society, in a press release. "Fortunately, Louisiana's penalties against animal abusers are some of the highest in the nation for this type of criminal activity."

Dorson says a woman found the carcass of a dog in City Park. The charred remains of the Jack Russel Terrier were taken to the LSU Vet School Diagnostic Lab for testing.

"The witness was walking her dog earlier this month...when she discovered a fire pit, located near the fishing dock," Dorson explained. "Next to the pit was an empty bag labeled 'Premium Cooking Wood.' The dog's body was found in the middle of a fire pit that had been started with new 2x4 boards. The immediate area was surrounded by empty beer cans and a few candles. The ashes were still warm when the fire pit was discovered."

The examination of the remains revealed that dog had suffered previous bone fractures. They also found some of the dog's organs in the fire.

"Even after being involved in thousands of cases, we are shocked by the lengths individuals will go through to cause pain and suffering to an animal," said Dorson. "Let's not be complacent. Let's be pro-active and finds ways to reduce the suffering of animals in all aspects of our lives."

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

