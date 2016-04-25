Nurse arrested for allegedly writing fake prescriptions

A nurse with a history of writing fake prescriptions is behind bars for allegedly doing the same thing at her latest job.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, an investigation was launched March 11, 2016 after a pharmacy in Houma notified investigators about suspicious prescriptions.

Investigators learned that nurse Vickie Ezell, 49, at the clinic where the prescriptions were associated had a history of writing bad prescriptions. They claim she was fired from a hospital in the past for similar allegations.

"On the day the pharmacy contacted the doctor, Ezell had to leave early, claiming her great-grandmother had passed away," said David Melancon, public information officer for the Thibodaux Police Department. "Police learned that this was a lie, and that Ezell fled to another state."

Melancon says officers located Ezell in Houma on April 19. She was arrested and charged with unlawfully prescribing, distributing, dispensing, or assisting illegal obtaining of CDS.

Ezell was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where she is being held on $50,600 bond.

Investigators said she was arrested in 2005 for similar crimes and later convicted. They added the organization where she allegedly worked at the time has an arrest policy, so she would have been fired.

Authorities said unfortunately, the company's documents don't go back far enough for them to confirm she was fired.

