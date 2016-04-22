Work week planner: Dine out Thursday for a good cause, learn something new

Monday marks the beginning of National Women's Health Week. The goal is to remind women to put their health first. Throughout the week, you can take a look at WAFB 9News Heath section for stories related to women's health. Click here to go to that section of the website.

Expecting moms can get a little health help on Thursday at the Baton Rouge General Birthing Center. They are hosting a Bloom event to help new and expectant moms talk with medical experts and tour the facility. They're going to have some great food and prizes, too.

Also happening Thursday, a great meal will make anyone happy, but going out to eat this night has an even greater benefit. Nine local restaurants will participate in a fundraising effort for the HIV/AIDS organization HAART. All you have to do is order some food and they'll donate 25 percent of the bill to HAART. Click here to learn more about this event. Participating restaurants include:

18 Steak, L’Auberge Casino, Dinner

Beausoleil, Bocage Shopping Center, Dinner

Bistro Byronz, Government & Willow Grove, Lunch

Boil & Roux, Sherwood at Coursey, Lunch

Burgersmith, Perkins at Acadian & Siegen, Dinner and Alcohol

House of Jamba, Government, Lunch

Mellow Mushroom, Burbank, Lunch, Dinner, Alcohol

Mestizos, Acadian, Dinner

Monjunis, Jefferson HwyLunch, Dinner, Alcohol, Take Out

Friday: End the week with a bang at Live After 5. Performing this week is the local cover band, Werewolf. If you're a fan of the 80s, then you'll love these guys. Click here to take a look at other music events happening downtown over the weekend.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.