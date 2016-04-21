New partnership could spark new development in Baton Rouge Mid-City

The Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance announced a major partnership Thursday night that could mean big changes ahead for the region.

The group not only celebrated reaching a 25-year milestone, but has now been named the first and only NeighborWorks America organization in Baton Rouge.

MCRA has joined the ranks of around 250 partners across the country who have generated more than $24.5 billion to spark the development of communities they serve.

Samuel Sanders, executive director for MCRA, said they have been waiting a long time to earn the distinction.

"We've been doing work in the neighborhoods, improving quality of life for those residents who've chosen to live in Mid-City and to attract those that might want to move to the area," Sanders said.

The group was presented with a $152,000 check to breathe new life into Mid-City through new homes, businesses and other development ventures in the region.

Tom Chabolla, chief operating officer for NeighborWorks America, said it was easy to identify the local organization.

"We had heard about the tremendous work that the organization is doing to really rebuild communities and really sinking deep roots in the community and those are the types of organizations we want," Chabolla said.

Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden called the partnership a win-win for the area.

"The spirit of this community is something that's very special but when people believe in each other much more can be accomplished and today is a prime example," Holden added.

A spokesperson for MCRA said the goal is to create a vibrant region that will hopefully attract more people to the Baton Rouge area.

