18-wheeler fire slows Hwy 190 traffic near Krotz Springs

First responders are working to clear the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on Hwy. 190.

Louisiana State Police confirm that the 18-wheeler caught fire shortly after 12:30. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic is reduced to one lane between Krotz Springs and Port Barre. Motorists should expect delays.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

