BRPD officer on administrative leave during Earth Day investigation

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/1SQUVSL

A 22-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, officials announced.

Police Chief Carl Dabadie has placed Sgt. Todd Bourgoyne on administrative leave for an incident that occurred Sunday during the Earth Day festival. Sgt. Bourgoyne is currently assigned to the traffic division.

"It has also come to our attention that there was an incident at yesterday’s event involving a young man and one of our officers," Chief Dababie said in a press release issued Monday. "While we cannot speak yet to the context in which this incident occurred, we can assure you that we are treating the situation with the utmost care and concern as we initiate an Internal Affairs Investigation."

A portion of the arrest was captured on video. That video was then sent to the police department Monday by several members of the media after it was circulated heavily on social media. Prior to that, no formal complaint had been filed with the internal affairs division.

The video shows multiple Baton Rouge Police Officers arresting a young man. The individual is on the ground being restrained by two officers. One officer is then seen punching the man in the head.

The individual in the video is a 16-year-old. He was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center for battery on an officer along with resisting a police officer with force or violence.

The incident involving the battery of an officer was not shown in the video.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.