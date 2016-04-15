Man held on $90K bond for possession of child pornography

A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he allegedly shared pornography involving juveniles to an undercover police officer.

According to the probable cause report, Mark Gross was allegedly in possession of videos that showed young boys between the ages of 8-12 being raped.

Gross was arrested and charged with 5 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 5 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

Gross is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in lieu of a $90,000 bond.

