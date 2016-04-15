Zachary High student arrested for armed robbery on campus

A Zachary High student was arrested after he allegedly robbed a fellow student at gunpoint.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Zachary Police Department, the incident happened Thursday afternoon at the high school.

"It happened on campus after school had let out for the day," said Superintendent Scott Devillier. "It's an unfortunate decision that was made and we are going to work to do our very best to make this the safest place to educate our children."

Police say they located the suspect, 18-year-old Jarred Hopkins, at his home. A witness allegedly identified Hopkins as the person responsible for the alleged robbery.

The report did not say what was taken from the victim.

Hopkins was arrested and charged with armed robbery, carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student on school property, and disturbing the peace. Bond has not yet been set.

