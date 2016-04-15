LSU travels to Missouri looking to build off of Vandy series

LSU will look to build off of its series against Vanderbilt, while forgetting the team's performances this week against McNeese State and Grambling, when the Tigers face Missouri this weekend in Columbia, MO.

Missouri is 2015 on the season and 4-8 in the SEC. Mizzou has won six of their last nine games, including series wins against Arkansas and Auburn.

Missouri has struggled at the plate this year and is batting .258 as a team.

Mizzou Batting Leaders:

Jake Ring: .331 batting average, seven doubles, three triples, one home run and 17 RBI.

Zach Lavy: .319 batting average, 12 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 31 RBI.

Ryan Howard: .279 batting average, eight doubles, one triple, three home runs and 18 RBI.

Shane Benes and Brett Bond lead the team with four home runs each.

The Missouri pitching staff has a 3.89 ERA.

Mizzou Pitching Leaders:

Tanner Houck: 4-2, 2.33 ERA in eight starts

Reggie McClain: 3-1, 3.30 ERA in eight starts

Austin Tribby: 2-3, 4.08 ERA in 15 appearances including five starts

--------------------

Brian Sharp: 2-1, 3.06 ERA, five saves in 15 bullpen appearances

Cole Bartlett: 2-3, 4.36 ERA, one save in 19 appearances (includes one start)

PITCHING MATCHUPS AND GAME TIMES:

Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m.

LSU: Jared Poche’ (4-3, 2.03 ERA)

Mizzou: Reggie McClain (3-1, 3.30 ERA)

Game 2: Saturday, 2 p.m.

LSU: Alex Lange (3-2, 4.74 ERA)

Mizzou: Tanner Houck (4-2, 2.33 ERA)

Game 3: Sunday, 1 p.m.

LSU: John Valek III (5-1, 3.48 ERA)

Mizzou: Michael Plassmeyer (3-2, 4.22 ERA)

