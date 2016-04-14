Veteran allegedly falsified military documents for handgun permit renewal, license

A veteran was arrested after he allegedly falsified a copy of his military service record while filing for a handgun permit renewal.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Louisiana State Police, Michael Simoneaux, 42, is charged with two counts of filing false public records.

The investigation was launched on March 30 after a complaint was filed from the Louisiana State Police concealed Handgun Permit Section. The falsified documentation was discovered after Simoneaux applied for a handgun permit renewal on Feb. 22, 2016.

State Police say Simoneaux first applied for a handgun permit in 2007. At that time he stated that The he was discharged from the military during basic training and that the character of his service was "uncharacterized." However, on July 18, 2014, Simoneaux allegedly submitted a falsified copy of that same report to the Office of Motor Vehicles that listed his character of service as "honorable," which allowed his driver's license to be branded with the word "veteran."

The veteran stamp on a driver's license is only allowed for those who are honorably discharged from military service.

Investigators with State Police confirmed with military police that Simoneaux was "separated for a conduct issue" and confirmed that the document had been altered.

Simoneaux allegedly listed "honorable discharge" for his handgun permit renewal rather than his previous "uncharacterized" status.

Simoneaux was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.