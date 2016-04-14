First new emu hatchlings since 1995 at BR Zoo

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional - http://bit.ly/1ScVB7J

Spring is in the air and new life has sprung at the zoo.

Three emu chicks just hatched at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo. The babies are the first emu chicks to hatch at the Zoo since 1995.

“Emus are a really fun species to watch when they’re this young,” said Lee Schoen, Bird Curator. “In addition to the way they come into the world, which is by hatching out of a large, dark teal-colored egg, they are quite active."

The new babies are now on exhibit at the KidsZoo barn. Officials say the babies will stay there until they are old enough to move into the Zoo's emu exhibit with their parents.

"Emus are relatively fast runners that as adults can run up to 30 miles per hour," Schoen noted. "At this age, they are not only practicing those running skills but also trying to get the hang of balancing their body weight and staying upright.”

