3 taken to hospital after CATS bus crashes into home; CATS investigating

Three people were transported to the hospital after a CATS bus struck a house in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department worked the crash that happened in the 3300 block of North Boulevard around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the bus was headed eastbound on North Boulevard near Acadian when it lost control for unknown reasons. They say the bus collided with an SUV, and then smashed into a corner of the house and part of the back deck.

Christopher Brown had a rude awakening Thursday morning.

"I was really asleep in my bed until I heard a big boom coming from outside and making me jump up and run out the front door," Brown said.

The CATS bus smashing into his home is what caused the boom. Brown's grandmother Linda Williams owns the home. He called her and she quickly rushed home.

Williams said many drivers are often reckless near her house, but she has never seen a crash this bad and this close up.

"A lot of times when people try to come here they'll cut corners, but they'll run up on the sidewalk. But no one has never come this far," Williams said.

The bus driver and at least three passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say the crash may have been caused by a mechanical failure. Coincidentally, Antonette Bryant with the Amalgamated Transit Union was in Baton Rouge working with legislators.

She said that during her conversations with CATS bus drivers, they expressed concerns about the conditions of the buses.

"I would say that there are a lot of issues where they feel that they may be unsafe. I don't think that... I think that the best representation of the statement would be that they have concerns and that they want to be sure that the buses they are operating are safe buses."

WAFB has submitted a public records request to CATS for maintenance documents on that bus.

"First, our thoughts are with the inured passengers and operator as well," said Amie McNaylor, spokesperson for CATS. "We are working to have an independent party conduct a Commercial Driver Inspection inspection to determine if there are any safety hazards present. We will continue to work with law enforcement to determine the cause of the accident. As we learn more facts about what occurred, we will provide an update."

