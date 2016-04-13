New Roads 5-year-old honored for dialing 911, saving mother's life

Have you talked to your child about how to respond in an emergency? One New Roads mother did and it ended up saving her life. Now, the 5-year-old is being honored for her bravery.

Kim LeBeau and her 5-year-old, Laynie, always practice what to do in an emergency, but she never thought the young girl would have to put the training to a test. However, almost two years ago that is exactly what happened when the two were home alone and Kim was facing a panic attack.

"She passed out and I called 911 and unset the alarm," Laynie said.

While her mother was passed out on the bathroom floor, the then 4-year-old raced for the phone and immediately dialed 911. On the other end of the line was the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office dispatch.

During the almost 20-minute phone call, the young girl gave first responders her address, her mother’s name and other key details to get help. Hearing the call for the first time, her mother was emotional and thankful.

"I'm proud of her," said Kim LeBeau. "I'm glad she listened to everything that I've ever told her and that she actually called and got some help for me.”

In a room full of first responders Wednesday evening, Laynie was recognized and honored for her bravery and quick thinking.

"Congratulations you did a wonderful job baby," said Corporal Tait Slocum.

Slocum works for the sheriff's office. He was also one of the officers who responded to the scene. He said it is something other parents can learn from.

"Single, married, living with grandparents or whatever, teach the child the basics like your address, your phone number and that sort of thing," Slocum added.

Members of the sheriff’s office said the child’s quick thinking helped tremendously.

They also said they were able to quickly get to the home because all first responders in New Roads and surrounding areas are linked to one dispatch.

