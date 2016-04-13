Cirque du Soleil bugs out with OVO at the Baton Rouge River Center

On a mobile device? Click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/1SANmPQ

Cirque du Soleil has returned to the Baton Rouge River Center for another captivating production full of twists, turns and bugs.

Bugs?

The show is titled OVO, which means "egg" in Portuguese, and each action-packed performance is focused on insects who are "awestruck and intensely curious" when a mysterious egg appears.

The cast includes 50 performers from 12 countries who work tirelessly to perfect each routine. WAFB got to take a look behind the scenes the day before opening night. Click on the slideshow to get an early look at this special performance.

OVO opens Thursday, April 14 and runs through April 17.

Click here to purchase tickets.

