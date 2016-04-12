Renovations underway at Baton Rouge Marriott hotel

The current exterior of the Baton Rouge Marriott and the rendering of the exterior when renovations are complete. (Source: Baton Rouge Marriott Facebook page)

Workers moved into the fourth month of a major overhaul of the 224 foot tall, 22-story Marriott hotel on Corporate Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

The massive renovation is happening inside right now, with the makeover of the hotel’s 299 rooms.

Everything about the hotel inside and out will take on a new look, and nothing will close during the work except for the hotel ballroom for a few months beginning in July. The major work on the exterior will soon be underway.

Originally built in 1976 as a Hilton Hotel, it was a key component of the then Corporate Mall and Shopping Center. It anchors the area surrounded by I-10, College Drive and Corporate Blvd. It took on the Marriott brand in 2000.

The new owners are AVR Realty Co., an investment company based in Yonkers, New York, and Dimension Development Co., a Natchitoches-based hotel management firm.

They announced plans for the new look to the fifth tallest building in Baton Rouge last year when they bought the hotel for $21.8 million dollars. The price tag for the re-do is about $23 million with a completion date in the fall of this year.

