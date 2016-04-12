Crooks rack up $23K on stolen credit cards in 22 minutes

Less than 22 minutes after a woman's debit card was stolen an alleged thief racked up $23,000 in purchases. Deputies need your help to find the person responsible.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the theft happened at roughly 1:30 p.m. on April 11 in the parking lot of the Costco off Airline Hwy.

"...the victim was loading groceries into her vehicle in the parking lot when she was approached by three Hispanic men," said Casey Rayborn-Hicks, spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. "Two of the men began asking her questions, while the third took the wallet from her purse."

A short time later the woman was issued an alert from her bank regarding unusual charges.

"Detectives discovered that 22 minutes after leaving Costco parking lot, the victim's credit cards were used at a local Target to purchase $23,000 in store gift cards," Hicks explained.

One potential suspect was captured on surveillance cameras.

"It's important to keep your valuables on your person or where you can see them at all times," Hicks said when offering tips about how to avoid becoming a victim. "Some women lock their purses in their trunks and carry in a wristlet with credit cards and ID. Be mindful of your surroundings and don't talk to strangers."

If you know anything regarding his identity or this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

