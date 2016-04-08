Three people indicted for 2015 murder of Prairieville man in parking lot

The Baton Rouge Police Department says that a third suspect in a fatal shooting on Corporate Boulevard has turned himself in.

Suspected gunman in Corporate Blvd. shooting turns himself in to police

The 90th homicide of the year in East Baton Rouge Parish is right up there with the most heartbreaking of any 2015 local tragedy as one Prairieville family will spend Christmas burying their son.

A grand jury indicted three people for their alleged connection to the murder of a Prairieville man, officials confirm. One suspect is already serving out a sentence for a prior conviction.

Glenn L. Spears, 27, and D'Mon M. Spears are both formally charged with second-degree murder for the shooting-death of George Reusch Jr. A third suspect, Gabrielle H. Rogers, 25, is additionally charged with accessory to second-degree murder.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department believe the shooting happened during a "prearranged drug transaction" that turned into a robbery. It happened in the parking lot of Esplanade Mall off College Drive on Dec. 21, 2015.

Reusch was found in his jeep and was treated by EMS. He died on his way to the hospital.

Police say Rogers had her 5-year-old son in the car prior to the shooting.

Glenn Spears, who is allegedly the gunman, is currently serving out a sentence at Richwood Correction Center in North Louisiana. He was convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and sentenced to two years in prison. After being given credit for time served, he served additional time from February 2014 to April 2015. He was then released on good time parole, but his probation was revoked when he was arrested for the December 2015 shooting.

D'Mon Spears and Rogers are both being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison without bond.

The case has been assigned to Judge Bonnie Jackson.

