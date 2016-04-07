Woman arrested for allegedly hitting pedestrian with vehicle on Siegen

A 46-year-old woman is behind bars for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle, then fleeing the scene.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Saturday, April 2 on Siegen Lane near Perkins at the overpass.

"...witnesses stated that a reddish colored vehicle struck the pedestrian and continued afterwards," the trooper noted. "One witness in particular was able to obtain a license plate of the vehicle."

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle was registered to a Rent to Own company and was being rented by Mattie Washington of Baton Rouge. The report notes that she and her attorney agreed to an interview with the trooper. During the interview she allegedly admitted to being in the vehicle on the date and time of the crash.

"She state that she hit something but did not know what it was," the trooper noted. "The damage to vehicle was also consistent with the damage and scene."

Washington was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She is charged with hit and run, negligent injuring, and no drivers license.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.