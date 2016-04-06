Dog wandering interstate caused major traffic delay for morning commuters

CAMERA: I-110 at US 61 (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

A major traffic jam on the interstate was caused when concerned motorists saw a large dog wandering on the roadway. Unfortunately, the dog had to be euthanized.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter explained that the rescued pit bull had serious injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

"The animal was scanned and it did have a microchip," said shelter director Hilton Cole. "The animal was adopted from the Companion Animal Alliance (a rescue organization located at the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter) and the owner was located."

Investigators are still sorting out the details regarding how the dog managed to make its way onto I-110 near the Hollywood exit.

