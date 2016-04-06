Denham Springs council to discuss future of police chief during special meeting

Denham Springs Police Chief Scott Jones and Police Captain Steve Kistler were placed on administrative leave, according to officials with the Denham Springs Mayor’s office.

A couple hours after being released from jail for a DWI a man was arrested for again after he allegedly caused a serious crash on the Interstate. The department that made the first arrest is now reviewing the incident because a "human error" could have possibly prevented the second crash.

Council members in Denham Springs will hold a special meeting to discuss the future of Police Chief Scott Jones, who was placed on administrative leave roughly two months ago.

The meeting will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Denham Springs Municipal Building.

Chief Jones and Police Captain Steve Kistler were placed on administrative leave by Mayor Gerard Landry on February 17. An internal affairs investigation was launch surrounding the way in which a domestic abuse case involving Councilman Christopher Davis was handled.

Davis, who was re-elected to the council in 2014, was initially issued a summons on January 15 after police responded to the domestic abuse complaint. Questions were raised as to whether or not Davis should have been booked into the prison. Police then arrested Davis on February 11 and booked him into the Livingston Parish Jail.

Further controversy was sparked when Jeffery Blough was allowed to bond out of jail on a first offense DWI although he had 11 prior DWI arrests. Two hours after his release from the Denham Springs jail, Blough allegedly caused a second crash.

The officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department who worked the second crash noted in the probable cause report that "this crash caused the victim's vehicle to flip upside down. Two victims in this crash incident were both injured and transported to the hospital. One of the victims had serious bodily injuries to the facial area, multiple lacerations and possible broken bones."

The Denham Springs Police Department is citing human error as the reason why Blough was able to slip through the cracks.

The agency released a statement which reads:

"The department wants to take every measure possible to find out why this happened and then take action to where it never happens again."

