Prison employee arrested for allegedly smuggling 91g of drugs into facility

A prison employee is now behind bars due to accusations that she illegally smuggled drugs into the Dixon Correctional Institute, officials confirm.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, April Lemon, 33, was arrested Monday night. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation, because Lemon may have had accomplices.

Officials say they recovered 91 grams of synthetic marijuana, but could not say how the drugs were discovered. Additionally, they could they provide information about Lemon's employment history.

Spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections Pam Laborde confirms that Lemon's employment was terminated Monday. She says Lemon was employed for less than a year.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

