Former Belle Rose resident returns to help tornado victims with charity event

Just days after the historic flooding in Louisiana, FEMA stepped in to help thousands of people. However, tornado victims in Assumption Parish are asking why they still have not had help from FEMA a month after the EF3 tornado on February 23.More >>
Residents of Belle Rose are attempting to recover as many people in the small community are now homeless after Tuesday's storms.More >>
LSU fell 4-3 to Florida in game one of the College World Series Finals. The Gators were led by starting pitcher Brady Singer. LSU (52-19) and Florida (51-19) will square off in game 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network Game 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 6 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 ...More >>
Louisiana State Police is sad to announce the death of the first ever African American female to become a trooper in Louisiana. She was 68-years-old.More >>
A new steak house has opened in Baton Rouge in the place of Coyote Blues, which closed back in early August of 2016.More >>
Things are back to normal across Louisiana after high water due to Tropical Storm Cindy forced state parks and some waterways to close.More >>
Deputies need your help identifying three people who were captured on surveillance video while they were attempting to burglarize vehicles.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said that a couple has been arrested after making their 14-year-old adoptive son live in a un-insulated shack in January.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.More >>
