BRPD solve another cold case with arrest of teen suspect

A man shot on Sept. 23, 2014 in the 200 block of W. Johnson Street has died from complications related to the shooting, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in 2014. This is the second "cold case" arrest by the Baton Rouge Police Department to happen this year.

"In general it takes 12 months of no new leads or activity for us to classify a homicide as a ‘cold case,’" said Lt. Jonathan Dunnam, a representative for the Baton Rouge Police Department during a previous interview with WAFB. "[They are classified as cold cases] when all leads have been exhausted and nothing new is developed or called in to Crime Stoppers. ‘Cold cases’ are still worked by the detectives when new information is gathered."

The latest arrest is for the death of 36-year-old Cornell Cummings. According to the probable cause report, the shooting happened in the 200 block of W. Johnson Street on Sept. 23, 2014.

Detectives learned that Cummings was standing in his front yard when two men walked up and shot him multiple times.

"Cummings would die as a result of his wounds on December 1, 2014," the officer noted in the report.

After nearly two years, detectives were finally able to identify Deandre Anthony as one of the two who allegedly shot Cummings. No information was provided relative to the identity of the possible second suspect.

Cummings, who would have just turned 18-years-old when the shooting occurred, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to court records, Anthony has no prior arrest history. However, this excludes any possible offenses in the juvenile justice system.

With this arrest, the Baton Rouge Police Department still has 15 open homicide cases that happened in 2014. This year, police also made an arrest in the 2014 murder of Christian Allen with the arrest of 21-year-old Christopher Thornton. The cases do not seem to be connected.

