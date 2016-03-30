Man accused of DWI avoids injury after crashing vehicle through building

A man avoided serious injury after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a building. However, he couldn't escape criminal charges when police suspected he had been drinking prior to the crash.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Choctaw Dr. Police say the driver, Kendrel Luster, 37, first told investigators that the vehicle malfunctioned.

Upon further investigation, police learned that Luster had been driving recklessly and lost control of his vehicle. They say he was "jumping the railroad tracks."

"[Luster] then crashed into a fence, wooden electrical pole, and a building," an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department wrote in the probable cause report.

The officer notes that Luster failed to pass a field sobriety test. They note that he agreed to a breath test, which came back as a .136 blood-alcohol level.

Luster, who was uninjured, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for DWI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to maintain control, and no driver's license. Bond had not been set at the time this story was published.

