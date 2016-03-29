WANTED: Armed robber holds up Subway during lunchtime rush

Deputies need your help to identify an allegedly robber who stole from a Subway restaurant on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. during the lunchtime rush, officials say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Thursday, March 24 at roughly 12:30 p.m.

"The suspect entered the Subway, then demanded the employees open the register, while waving a knife," a representative for the Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "The employees ran to the back at which time the suspect jumped over the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect jumped the counter again and fled on foot."

They say the suspect was last seen headed north on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

"The suspect is described as a white male, 5'7" to 5'9" tall, medium body build, wearing a dark color pullover hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a blue baseball cap with a design on the rim."

If you know anything about this incident or the identity of the individual in the surveillance photos, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

