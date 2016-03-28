Man charged with human trafficking takes plea deal for lesser charge, no prison time

A Texas man originally charged with human trafficking walked away with a sentence of two years probation for pleading guilty to a lesser charge, according to court documents.

Jordan Byers of Amarillo, TX, was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies in June 2015. Along with human trafficking, he was charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, and promoting prostitution.

He was released on bond in December 2015.

On February 4, 2016, Byers accepted a plea deal in which the charge for human trafficking was reduced to pandering, and the remaining charges were dropped.

In Louisiana, the charge of pandering includes a fine of no more than $5,000 and/or imprisonment with or without hard labor for not more than 5 years.

Judge Bonnie Jackson sentenced Byers to two years of supervised probation, with conditions. That included abstaining from contact with the two female co-defendants in this case, Brittni Crabill and Desiree Sanders.

Crabill, whose is listed as a resident of Philadelphia, was released on bond in Sept. 2015. However, court records show she failed to appear in court and her bond was forfeited. There are no additional court dates scheduled at this time.

The charges against Sanders, a Texas resident, were dismissed.

