Belle Rose residents feel abandoned, overlooked following recent tornado

The federal government has denied the state’s request to declare areas hard hit by last month’s tornadoes major disaster areas.

Most people in Belle Rose are still trying to wrap their minds around the destruction there, but now say what’s worse than living through the aftermath of the storm is feeling like they are being deserted by FEMA.

Homes lined with tarp, windows shattered and aluminum siding mangled in front yards is just a portion of the damage along Daggs Street. It is hard to believe it has been more than a month since a confirmed EF 3 tornado ripped through the community.

"We just need some help, wherever, whoever is gonna assist us you know," said Horace Mitchell, Jr..

Without FEMA's help, many residents feel abandoned and overlooked.

"I haven't heard from them, haven't seen them," said Auriel Miller. "People that don't have insurance like myself, because we don't have insurance on the house, we still have to live with [the damage]. I got broken windows, I got damages on the inside, got the other side of this roof that haven't been done and it ain't just me. I'm talking about the whole community."

Miller said other groups like the Red Cross stepped in right after the twister hit.

"People come down. They bring water every day. They was feeding us every day for the last like maybe two weeks, maybe a little more than two weeks or something like that," she added.

Food and water is one thing and while she's grateful for the assistance, repairing her home is something she can't do alone.

Miller considers herself lucky though because right down the street there's nothing but a pile of bricks where a house once stood.

The state has up to 30 days to appeal FEMA's decision.

"We need it," Mitchell said. "Yes, sir. I hope so. I really do."

The Governor’s Office said they are working on the appeal. No word yet on how long that process will take.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.