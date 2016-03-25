Man killed, 3 suspects sought in family dispute turned violent in Ascension Parish

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects in the murder of a man Thursday night in Prairieville.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the 39100 block of Lee Stevens Road.

According to investigators, 33-year-old Dwayne Stephens was walking up to his home when three men pulled into the driveway in a Lincoln Town Car.

Witnesses said three men exited the vehicle. One man was armed with a firearm and one with a semi-automatic rifle.

The suspects then began to shoot at Stephens hitting him multiple times. After, the suspects began to shoot into the home.

Stephens received multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

"Detectives observed over 30 bullet holes in the residence where four people were inside, including two children at the time of the shooting," said Lt. Col. Webre.

Betty Stephens, the victim’s aunt, said the reality of what happened is like living a nightmare.

"I don't know what to say. It's just heartbreaking and I never could have believed in a million years that it could have been so bad where this could have happened you know especially with family," she said.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Joshua Stephens, 17-year-old Caleb Carter and 22-year-old Marcus Harris.

Family members confirm that the victim and the three suspects are first cousins.

According to the family, the shooting stems from a family dispute that they never thought would turn violent.

"I never could have believed in a million years that it could have been so bad where this could have happened, you know, especially with family," Stephens said. "You know we really wasn't expecting this. We knew something was going to happen one day. We just didn't know why, who or when and it's sad."

Dwayne Stephens leaves behind three young children and a fiancée.

Tyesha Hargrove, the victim’s sister, said it’s hard to call the people who did this family.

"An evil person. It takes an evil person that don't care about their life, don't care about anybody else's life. I mean just evil,” she said.

When arrested, Stephens and Harris will be charged with first-degree murder, four counts attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.

Carter will be charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

If anyone has any information about this case or the whereabouts of the suspects, you are asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO, by texting the anonymous tip line at 847411 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

