Deputies: Man allegedly murdered roommate, turned gun on himself

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are investigating two shooting incidents they believe to be connected.

Investigators were called out Wednesday morning for a welfare check at a home on Trendale Drive in Central. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Gary Graves, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Graves was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The home on Trendale was not Graves' primary residence. During the investigation, they learned Graves may have had a dispute with his roommate at the home they shared on North Flannery Road.

Deputies went to the home on North Flannery and found Graves' roommate, 56-year-old Damon Dixon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators believe Graves shot Dixon, then attempted suicide. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.