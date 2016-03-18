Bicyclist critically injured by hit-and-run driver

Louisiana State Police investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a bicyclist on Siegen Lane.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened at roughly 11 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was traveling on Siegen Lane near Cloverland when he was hit.

"Me, my sister and my son got there right after the crash," a WAFB viewer said about the crash. "My sister works in the medical field and my son is studying to be a first responder. They worked on the man until police and medics got there, but he wasn't in good shape."

Investigators say the vehicle was dark colored and may have a broken headlight, a missing side mirror, and a broken side window on the driver's side.

If you know anything that can help investigators find the person responsible, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

