CAUGHT: Woman wanted for allegedly tazing, kidnapping her employee arrested in California

UPDATE

A woman wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery was arrested Thursday, February 22 thanks to an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. Tondalynn Abraham was arrested in Oakland, California after a tip provided Crime Stoppers with her location. Within a few hours of receiving the tip, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was informed Abraham was taken into custody.

ORIGINAL

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a woman accused of kidnapping and hitting one of her employees.

Deputies said 36-year-old Tondalynn Abraham, a pressure washing business owner, is wanted on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery.

On Sunday, December 13, Abraham is accused of used a tazer on an employee's neck and forced the victim back into her truck while on Airline Hwy in the Gonzales area. According to deputies, the employee had jumped out of the truck bed and was walking away after arguing with Abraham earlier.

Abraham then allegedly drove the victim to to Alligator Bayou Road and pistol-whipped him while sitting in the bed of the truck. The victim jumped out of the truck once again, this time into a ditch.

Deputies gave chase to Abraham after arriving on the scene to find the victim in the ditch and her driving away. However, they lost sight of Abraham's truck, which was found abandoned near the scene later that day.

The victim was taken to a hospital with lacerations to his head.

Anyone with information about Abraham's whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.