Man charged with 100 counts of child pornography

A man is behind bars after police say they found pornography pictures and videos involving young children in the man's home.

"These files were images and videos as young as infants engaged in sexual acts," the officer noted in the probable cause report filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The arrest was due to an ongoing undercover operation by the Louisiana Department of Justice. On March 17, a search warrant was executed at the home of Robert Bruce Hathaway, 58, of Baton Rouge.

"A forensic analysis was conducted on scene on [Hathaway's] computer that he had sole use of," the officer noted. "During the forensic preview, over 100 files of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 were located."

Hathaway, however, allegedly admitted he had collected thousands of files over the past year.

"[Hathaway] advised that he would download the files of child pornography, which he advised that he knew was illegal, and then organize them on a separate hard drive into folders," the report continued.

Hathaway is charged with 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles, which is a felony. No bond had been set at the time of this publication.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.