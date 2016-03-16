Historic flooding that shut down I-10 breaks 1884 record

Historic flooding has shut down the portion of I-10 that allows travelers to cross the Louisiana-Texas border. For those in the Capital region hoping the water will drop in time for weekend travel, officials warned it is highly unlikely.

"It’s not looking real promising right now," said Tpr. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police. "It’s hard to say because we have never experienced flooding of this magnitude since the Interstate was created."

In fact, state officials are now comparing it to one of the major flood events in history.

"They’re not comparing it to past hurricanes. They’re comparing it to the flood of 1884," Tpr. Anderson said.

The Sabine River, which borders Louisiana and Texas, set a record high in 1884 with a crest at 32.2 feet. That record was broken Tuesday when the river crested at 33.24 feet.

Although the levels are beginning to slowly drop, water is still covering the interstate. For those traveling from Baton Rouge to Texas, officials recommend taking I-49 north to US 190, then US 190 west to Texas. All other routes have experienced hours-long delays due to congestion.

"We know people are inconvenienced, and we don’t want anyone inconvenienced," Tpr. Anderson said. "All we want is for people to be safe."

Copyright WAFB 2016. All Rights Reserved.