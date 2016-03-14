Robbie Reynold - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Robbie Reynold

Anchor/Reporter

Birthplace: Berkeley, California

Arrived in Baton Rouge:  March 2016

Education: University of California, Davis

Family info: Parents Rey and Carrie, younger sister Jill

Hobbies: Endurance sports, tennis, golf, music, reading, video games

Email: rreynold@wafb.com 

Twitter: @robbiereynews

