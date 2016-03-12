Amite River creating flood problems in Central

Flooding is still a concern for people living in Central as uncertainty continues over how high the Amite River will rise.

Dumpsters floating in the roadway and mailboxes all but overtaken as flood waters continue to plague folks along Frenchtown Road.

"I knew it was going to be bad. I just didn't think it was gone be this bad," Zane Rodriguez said.



Kayla Guss left Monroe two days ago but said she never expected what she came home to.

"It's kinda scary because I don't know how deep the water is and I tried coming out earlier this morning but the water kinda stopped me even from the back," Guss added.



A portion of the roadway is only passable on foot. For those who chose to ride out the heavy rainfall, parts of their neighborhood remains underwater until further notice.



"This is usually just a small creek and you never see this much water. It is the first bridge. There's a second one down the road that's completely covered so we're kind of just stuck in a fishbowl," Dacia Albert said.



How much water dumps in the area depends on how high the Amite River rises. It's expected to crest at 38 feet sometime Sunday.



"At this point in time nothing else can be done,” Mayor Jr. Shelton said. “It's just sit and wait and see what happens with the weather but we're pretty confident we'll get through this pretty much unscathed."



While the soaked streets are a nuisance, Shelton said there is a silver lining. There were no reported injuries and no emergency crews were dispatched during the multi-day weather event.



"We have not had any emergency evacuations or any serious accidents so we've been very fortunate today,” Shelton added.



Shelton said the water in Central is expected to stick around for a few days after the river crests.

