Scottie Hunter

Reporter

Birthplace: Montgomery, Alabama

Arrived in Baton Rouge: March 2016

Education: Alabama State University

Awards & Accomplishments: Associated Press Award for Best Sports Reporter and Alabama Broadcasters Award for Best News Reporter

Big Stories Covered: Lafayette Theater Shooting, shooting death of LA state trooper, President Obama's visit to Selma, AL. for the 50th anniversary of the voting rights march

Family info: wife Jasmine

Hobbies: Reading, catching a good movie and binge-watching a great show on Netflix

Community Involvement: Member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Favorite Quote: "The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams." - Oprah Winfrey

Email: shunter@wafb.com

Twitter: @ScottieWAFB