Scottie Hunter

Reporter
Birthplace: Montgomery, Alabama
Arrived in Baton Rouge: March 2016
Education: Alabama State University
Awards & Accomplishments: Associated Press Award for Best Sports Reporter and Alabama Broadcasters Award for Best News Reporter
Big Stories Covered: Lafayette Theater Shooting, shooting death of LA state trooper, President Obama's visit to Selma, AL. for the 50th anniversary of the voting rights march
Family info: wife Jasmine
Hobbies: Reading, catching a good movie and binge-watching a great show on Netflix
Community Involvement: Member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
Favorite Quote: "The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams." - Oprah Winfrey
Email: shunter@wafb.com
Twitter: @ScottieWAFB
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
